Woman dies in trailer fire east of Elko

ELKO – A woman died and a man was injured in a camp trailer fire Tuesday night in Elburz.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. to the scene about 18 miles east of Elko on a report of a structure fire. They found a camp trailer that was occupied by a man and a woman.

“When the deputies arrived the camp trailer was fully engulfed in flames,” stated the sheriff’ office. “The male on scene advised that there was a female in the trailer and that she was unable to escape the flames.”

Elko County Fire Protection District, along with Elko County Ambulance personnel, arrived on scene shortly after the deputies. Ambulance personnel began immediate care of the man to treat his injuries.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but the woman did not survive. The man was transported by EMS to a burn unit in Utah.

The Nevada State Police Fire Marshal’s Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

Names will not be released until next of kin has been notified.