Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve

Nevada State Police

ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.

Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin.

Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the crash occurred.

“The vehicle was traveling at a rate of speed too fast to safely negotiate the curved roadway, causing the vehicle to drive off the right side of the road,” NSP stated. “The driver overcorrected multiple times causing the vehicle to rotate and drive off the right side of the road a second time. The vehicle struck a marker post and ultimately overturned.”

Freeman was unrestrained and partially ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

