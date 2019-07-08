ELKO – An Elko woman was ordered to pay more than $33,000 back to her former employer in district court last week.
Natasha C. Kolsch, 31, of Spring Creek, pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement from her employer, E-Z Cash, on July 1 in Elko District Court. The embezzlement is a category “C” felony.
She was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months on one count of embezzlement to be served consecutively with a previous conviction of insurance fraud, and 12 to 24 months on the second count to be served concurrently with the first count. Kolsch was sentenced by Judge Nancy Porter.
Kolsch was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $33,440.50 restitution in increments of $1,000 due every 30 days.
On June 26, Kolsch was booked into Elko County Jail on 13 counts of embezzlement, or, in the alternative, 13 counts of theft that occurred between January and December 2015.
Court documents stated Kolsch was terminated from E-Z Cash in December 2015 after a relative noticed she used $100 bills to pay for items at Walmart after stopping at her work place to “get some money.”
Video surveillance cameras recorded Kolsch removing a money bag from her desk and placing it in her purse, police wrote in the report. Also, a review of bank records showed deposits made into a checking account that matched amounts missing from the business.
Kolsch was previously convicted of insurance fraud on Oct. 8 in Elko District Court. She received a suspended sentence of two years in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $3,800 restitution to Aflac and $1,000 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.