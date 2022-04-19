Women in Business, an evening dedicated to success and enrichment

ELKO – Many local businesswomen are so busy working they don’t take time to enjoy themselves fully. Elko Daily Free Press, Blooming Events and Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino have partnered up to present a fun-filled evening of getting together to celebrate all the good things in life.

“It’s a day to celebrate women,” said EDFP Digital Marketing Executive Sue Craft. “It is a fun event for us all to come together to learn some fashion confidence tricks to help busy women.”

“How can we make things easier for ourselves, how can we be better to ourselves?” Craft asked.

The event emphasizes networking, but also focuses on mind, body, wellness and spirit tips for working women.

Marie Manning of Intentional Image Consulting will be speaking about spring fashion confidence. Sue Hoover from Journeys around the World will talk about the benefits of travel.

Susan Goddard of Elko Daily Free Press will give tips on the benefits of social media in business.

The good times take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. April 27 in the Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino Showroom. A Tiffany and Co. theme will dress up the dining area. To make things even better, there will be a Tiffany necklace giveaway during the evening. Competitors should dress like Audrey Hepburn for a chance to win a beautiful little bauble.

“We want to find the best Audrey Hepburn to win a necklace, valued at $450,” Craft said.

Cost is $40 which included dinner. There will be a no-host bar.

Purchase tickets at https://go.elkodaily.com/wib.

Other speakers for the evening include Hayley Bammesberger, owner of Indigo; Maddie Farnell from Sand and Sagebrush Salon and Spa; and Tanya Harp, owner of Carry on with Style Salon and Spa.

A silent auction will benefit Horizon Hospice.

“The reason we picked them is because the Souper Bowl is two days later,” Craft said.

The evening will also include games and other mixers with prizes offered.

