Woodbury assigned to defend murder suspect

“It is my understanding Mr. Woodbury meets these qualifications,” Simons said as he appointed him to defend Dickey.

The court set the two-day preliminary hearing for April 7 and 8, where Dickey will enter his plea to the charges.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The hearing could include approximately 15 witnesses, Ingram said.

Although the court set a date for the preliminary hearing, Ingram and Woodbury agreed it could be pushed back to allow forensic evidence and DNA testing to be completed.

Woodbury called the case “complicated” and stressed the need to have more evidence to prepare for the preliminary hearing.

“I have no idea the complexities involved, and I won’t until I receive the discovery,” he told Simons.

Woodbury was district attorney when Elko County prosecuted its last death penalty conviction. Kelly Rhyne was sentenced to death in 2000 for the murder of Donald “Lobo” Brown outside an Elko bar in 1998.

Ten years later, Rhyne’s sentence was vacated.

Woodbury once said the Rhyne case would be the last death penalty case he would ever try, because of the high cost compared with a life imprisonment case.