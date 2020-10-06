 Skip to main content
Woodstove starts fire in RV
Woodstove starts fire in RV

RV fire

Flames rise from an RV on West Bullion Road early Saturday morning.

 ECFPD

ELKO – An RV on West Bullion Road was destroyed by fire on Saturday but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to wildlands.

Elko city and county fire crews responded to the structure fire at 2:32 a.m.

“Upon arrival, responding crews found a RV fully engulfed, extinguished the fire quickly and kept it from spreading,” stated Elko County Fire Protection District. The fire was accidental in nature and caused by a woodstove.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

“With cooler weather approaching, now is the time to clean your pellet, wood stoves and the chimneys,” stated the county fire department. “Also, check the batteries in your smoke alarms. A little prevention goes along way.”

