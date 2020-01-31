Workshop was a 'bonefied' good time

He said the most popular song played using the bones is the theme song of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“A guy by the name of Freeman Stowers played four sets of bones in each hand,” Flemons said. “We’re not going to get that ambitious.”

Members of the class first raised their dominant hand and arranged the bones according to Flemons’ instruction. One woman claimed it was like “holding chopsticks.”

The group started off with an easy hit going outwards.

“The bones is all about ‘muscle memory,’” Flemons said.

Clicks randomly sounded throughout the room. As Flemons counted, a regular beat evolved.

“Is anybody not getting this?” he asked.

Everyone laughed.

Between demonstrations Flemons did some fancy work with both hands, explaining that even he has difficulty with his right (non-dominant) hand.

The group practiced out of sync, sounding like a giant, manual typewriter clicking away.

Flemons told the group they could make their own bones. He said some people get their bones from a butcher and boil then broil them to remove the meat and dry them out.