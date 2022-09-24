Wreaths Across America traveling exhibit visits Elko

ELKO – Wreaths Across America kicked off its two-day stop in Elko on Friday with a presentation to Elko High School students aimed at educating the community about the organization and its goals to remember and honor veterans.

The mobile exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Main City Park.

Wreaths Across America volunteers Fred and Diane Thompson pulled the trailer into the middle of Elko High School’s campus for students to walk through after screening an eight-minute video in the Performing Arts Building to groups of 150-160 students throughout the school day.

Members of the Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were also on hand to answer questions about the organization.

“We get to speak to a large group all at once,” Fred explained. “It’s working out really well. That way, we’ll get all the kids, and they’ll be exposed to Wreaths Across America.”

The exhibit traces the organization’s history, starting with the founder and owner of Worcester Wreath, Morrill Worcester, who was inspired to honor veterans from a visit to Arlington National Cemetery as a child.

In 1992, Morrill decided to take a surplus of 5,000 Christmas wreaths and place them at Arlington section 27, starting what would eventually become a tradition nationwide as a way to show gratitude to servicemen and women.

Today, the nonprofit organization has laid more than 2.45 million wreaths worldwide, including American Battle Monument Cemeteries in Luxembourg and the Netherlands, Guam and Guantanamo.

Last year, the Elko City Cemetery became one of the estimated 3,000 locations that now participate annually in the National Wreaths Across America Day. It is organized by the Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in coordination with VFW Post 2350, the American Legion and the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association.

More than 100 volunteers from various youth groups laid wreaths sponsored by local businesses and organizations at the City Cemetery and a ceremonial wreath at the War Memorial at the Elko County Courthouse.

The Lamoille Women’s Club has also participated in Wreaths Across America, starting in 2014.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17.

Since January, Fred and Diane, who are from Maine, have been on the road with the exhibit, driving from Florida to Oregon.

A retired truck driver who also delivered safety talks during his career, Fred said touring and speaking about Wreaths Across America was “a natural fit.”

“We started working with Wreaths Across America in 2012,” he said. “We’ve done something every year since then.”

The Thompsons are one of four teams that travel across the country. Fred explained the teams scheduled more stops this year, and he and Diane stepped in to drive to communities that signed up for a visit.

Wreaths Across America has trucking companies that donate time, drivers and trucks to deliver wreaths from Maine across the country, Diane added.

Diane explained the symbolism of the wreaths. Each is composed of 10 balsam bouquets representing 10 qualities that veterans embody, with the red bow representing the great sacrifice.

Bringing the education exhibit to Elko High School fulfills the teaching aspect of Wreaths Across America’s year-long mission statement, which includes remembering and honoring service men and women.

“We are teaching students about our veterans and our veterans who passed before us,” she said.

Fred said he encourages everyone “always to remember our veterans.”

“Never forget our veterans. They paid the price for us. They continue to pay the price,” he said. “One of the things I tell the kids, if you see a veteran around town, whether it be an active duty service member wearing a uniform, or veteran wearing a cap that might say Vietnam Veterans, just walk up to them and say ‘thank you for your service.’”

“You don’t understand unless you talk to veterans how much that means to them,” Fred continued. “You just told them thank you for them taking a part of their life and serving this country to pay for freedom.”