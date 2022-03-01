Wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in Elko

ELKO – A head-on collision Sunday morning on Interstate 80 was caused by a wrong-way driver, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes about three miles from the east Elko on-ramp.

“The victim in the vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the highway was extricated by ECFPD Brush 21's crew and was transported to NNRH with minor injuries,” stated the fire district.

Also responding to the crash were the City of Elko Fire Department, Nevada State Police, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko County Ambulance.

