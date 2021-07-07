WT Bruce photo chosen for Stampede poster

ELKO — Bill (William Theron) Bruce is a mainstay of the Silver State Stampede.

Known for his top-notch, action and emotion-capturing pictures, WT Bruce Photography — in Homedale, Idaho — Bill Bruce has taken photos of the Stampede “since like 2005 or 2006.”

This year, one of his images was chosen by the Stampede committee for its 2021 poster.

The photo is of none other than 14-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, five-time world champion steer wrestler and three-time WNFR average winner Luke Branquinho — sliding a steer during the 2020 Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They have used my photos two or three times for their posters,” Bruce said. “I sent them a few to choose from. I think they liked that one because it had the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority in the background, but they took the background out for the poster. I’m not sure why they selected that one in particular.”

Bruce began taking rodeo photos in 2000.

Now that he’s 20-plus years in the game, he still loves providing people with small snapshots of time and the comradery that comes with giving friends, families, competitors and communities his services and relationships.