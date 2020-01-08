Yang plans virtual town hall for rural Nevada

LAS VEGAS — Less than two months away from the Nevada caucus, Democratic candidate Andrew Yang will participate in a virtual town hall at 5 p.m. Friday with rural voters, including in Spring Creek .

The town hall event hosted by the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus will be in locations throughout the state. Yang will hear about the issues that are directly affecting voters in rural Nevada and “he will share his plan on how we can rewrite the rules of the 21st-century economy with solutions powerful enough to impact the lives of everyone across the country,” stated his campaign.