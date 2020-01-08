Yang plans virtual town hall for rural Nevada
Yang plans virtual town hall for rural Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at a campaign rally Monday in Davenport, Iowa.

LAS VEGAS — Less than two months away from the Nevada caucus, Democratic candidate Andrew Yang will participate in a virtual town hall at 5 p.m. Friday with rural voters, including in Spring Creek.

Yang, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist and lawyer, is the founder of Venture for America, a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating jobs in struggling American cities.

The town hall event hosted by the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus will be in locations throughout the state. Yang will hear about the issues that are directly affecting voters in rural Nevada and “he will share his plan on how we can rewrite the rules of the 21st-century economy with solutions powerful enough to impact the lives of everyone across the country,” stated his campaign.

Area residents can attend the event at a home in Spring Creek by signing up at https://www.mobilize.us/nvforyang/event/193462/.

The Town Hall will be moderated by Kimi Cole, chair of the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus.

