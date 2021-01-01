Year ends with 34 total COVID deaths in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County began the New Year with 34 fewer people due to COVID-related deaths.

Half of the deaths occurred in the month of December.

The county’s first death was a West Wendover woman in her late 50s who had underlying medical conditions. It was the first virus fatality outside of the Reno and Las Vegas areas.

While there were many deaths statewide, none were recorded in Elko County in May or June.

Cases began rising rapidly in July. Elko County reported its second death on July 21, an Elko woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.

Two deaths were reported in August, beginning with a West Wendover man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. The second was a Highland Manor resident in her 80s. It would be the first of many virus victims at Elko’s nursing home.

Six deaths occurred in September. One was a Spring Creek man in his 70s; the rest were nursing home residents.

October saw four COVID-related deaths. One was a Spring Creek man in his 40s who had been hospitalized with the illness. A Spring Creek man in his 70s and an Elko woman in her 70s also died, along with a manor resident in her 80s.