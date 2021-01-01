Year ends with 34 total COVID deaths in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County began the New Year with 34 fewer people due to COVID-related deaths.
Half of the deaths occurred in the month of December.
The county’s first death was a West Wendover woman in her late 50s who had underlying medical conditions. It was the first virus fatality outside of the Reno and Las Vegas areas.
While there were many deaths statewide, none were recorded in Elko County in May or June.
Cases began rising rapidly in July. Elko County reported its second death on July 21, an Elko woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.
Two deaths were reported in August, beginning with a West Wendover man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. The second was a Highland Manor resident in her 80s. It would be the first of many virus victims at Elko’s nursing home.
Six deaths occurred in September. One was a Spring Creek man in his 70s; the rest were nursing home residents.
October saw four COVID-related deaths. One was a Spring Creek man in his 40s who had been hospitalized with the illness. A Spring Creek man in his 70s and an Elko woman in her 70s also died, along with a manor resident in her 80s.
There were three deaths in November. Two were West Wendover men in their 60s; the third was a Wells man in his 90s. That brought the total death toll to 17, a number that would double in December.
Elko County does not release personal information on anyone who has contracted the coronavirus or died from it, but some families have indicated in their loved ones’ obituaries that their death was attributed to COVID.
They include Patty Chapin, who died Dec. 5 at the age of 76. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Jiggs as a child, and was a member of FFA and the rodeo club in high school, graduating in Pershing County in 1962. She married George Chapin Jr. and they had two children, Georgia and Gary.
Another was Dixie Sherwood, who died Dec. 7 at the age of 84. She grew up in Eastern Oregon where her family owned an ice cream shop. She married Dean Sherwood in 1960. They had three children and moved to Elko in 1982, where Dean established a construction business.
Anyone interested in sharing their stories of lost relatives or their personal battles with coronavirus is asked to send their contact info to news@elkodaily.com.