ELKO – Change and challenges are two keywords for the Elko County School District this year, as both were felt by students, faculty and administrators.

A new elementary school in Spring Creek, along with the start of expansion on Elko High School’s campus, were part of the year’s changes.

But challenges also lie ahead in the coming year with the possibility of a new school funding formula.

“Passage of the new funding formula could be a challenge, depending on the way it rolls out,” said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

He said he also sees staff recruitment as another hurdle in the coming year, pointing to teacher shortages nationwide.

Growth was felt in Elko County in 2019 as enrollment was up by 100 students in the fall, and the administration shuffled 19 positions district-wide for the upcoming school year.

“Liberty Peak Elementary was probably one of our big developments. Also, the start of the science building at EHS,” Pehrson said.

The National Guard Youth Challenge was another significant development statewide, Pehrson noted. The program was approved by the Legislature this year and will serve at-risk youth and dropouts with educational and life skills components.

