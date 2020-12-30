Year In Review: School district endures a chaotic 2020

Leonhardt defeated Cracraft-Dickenson for her District 1 seat, while Dastrup retained her seat to represent District 4.

Cracraft-Dickenson was thanked for her four years of service to the school board on Dec. 8, and she promised to stay involved with the school district to support administrators, faculty and staff as both a citizen and as a mother.

"Every day has been a thrill. It has meant so much to me," she told the board. "I'm not going anywhere. I'll be right here advocating for our district because I love it and my kids are in it."

"We appreciate the time that Tammie Dickenson has been able to devote to our board, and we look forward to working with her," Robinson said.

Robinson observed that the elections showed "how important our students are to the community.