15-year-old girl reported missing in Fernley

FERNLEY – The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children is seeking public assistance in locating Katlyn Searcy, a 15-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 24 in Fernley.

Searcy is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“She is a beloved daughter whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring her home,” stated the agency.

Anyone who has information leading to Katlyn’s location is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department at 775-463-6620 or CFSI Regional Director DNea Smith at 478-550-0148 or DSmithcfsi@gmail.com.

