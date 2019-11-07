Young Eagles fly home-school students

“Someone’ll set up a field trip,” Susan said. “Or someone’ll say this thing is going on in town.”

This particular event was spearheaded by Kara Shannon. She set up the event even though her children are too young to participate.

“All the pilots came here from Truckee and they donated their time. And it was awesome,” Susan Werner said.

After their flight, each participant received a certificate and a flight logbook for future use.

Bethany, who has also flown in a commercial flight, preferred this experience.

“I like the little ones ’cause you have more of a view. I got the window seat when I went in the commercial airplane but you can only see out that side. The little planes have windows on all sides.”

“It’s fun to look out and see the rivers,” she added. “They look so cool and twisty.”

Bethany found herself thinking about the possibility of becoming a pilot.

“The guy was telling us that if you wanted to learn to fly you’re able to take a course and take a written test and then take a flying test and you’re able to get your pilot’s license at 16.”