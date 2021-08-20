Youth Challenge Academy: How it works, how it helps

CARLIN -- While Elko county students are enjoying the last weeks of summer vacation, one special group of students has begun their journey to more than just academic achievement. They have begun a journey to change their lives.
Three weeks ago, Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Carlin welcomed its inaugural class to campus. Twenty-two students began their 22 weeks in residence. During their time in the program they will learn the academy’s eight core components, develop an action plan, reclaim lost ground and be given an opportunity that they never believed possible.
There are 41 National Guard ChalleNGe Academies across the nation. These academies are designed as quasi-military academies to help struggling 16- to 18-year-olds return home ready to achieve. They began as a way to combat the increasing number of American youth who, when faced with a challenge to finish school and succeed or follow the wrong crowd continuing down a path of defeat, choose the path of least resistance.
Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy (BBYCA) in Carlin is Nevada’s first. The program is voluntary and consists of three phases that last 17 ½ months.
Acclimation Phase
This phase begins when the candidates arrive on campus and begin to learn the ropes. The ideal candidate is a 16- to 18-year-old who is at risk of dropping out of school or has already dropped out of school.
“We like to use the phrase disproportionately affected by risk factors,” Emily McClure, the program’s RPM (Recruitment, Placement and Mentoring) coordinator, said. “That can mean anything from they’ve fallen in to the wrong crowd and they are heading down a negative path or something as simple as they’ve moved all over the U.S. and they are constantly the new kid.”
This phase ends with a ceremony where each candidate is given dog tags and officially become cadets.
20-Week Residential Phase
During the residential phase, the focus for cadets is academics. They attend classes with the goal to get caught up in their credits to get back on track. Elko County School District teachers guide them in the basics: English, math, science and social studies. Because each cadet is behind in credits a special credits recovery class is also in the schedule. The whole program is designed to have the cadets ready to go home caught up and able to advance.
At BBYCA, the cadets will graduate with 5 ½ credits from Great Basin College to start their undergraduate career. They will also be attending OSHA training, they will be food-handler certified, CPR, first aid, and AED certified and they will have completed the Dave Ramsey Foundations in Personal Finance course.
The schedule is strict in this quasi-military school. The cadets are up by 4:30 on school days. The schedule is strictly structured and followed, giving the cadets a stable and reliable environment to achieve in. Each evening there is a structured silent time that includes time for reading.
“They get to choose their books,” Lisa Williams, program coordinator, said. “Our library has everything in it from third-grade reading level to college level material. So they can choose what they want.”
While the schedule will have the cadets doing tasks they never thought of, the academy will challenge them to succeed in goals they may have considered impossible. Each cadet develops a personal action plan that will be implemented once they leave campus and return home. “By about week 12, we want it to be in place,” McClure said.
“So they’ll create the goal that Emily is talking about. … there will be short term, long term and intermediate term goals.” Williams said. “Long term goals are mostly career and educational goals … we help them develop housing goals and transportation goal so that when they leave they can work with their mentor and ideally their parents to start taking those steps.”
Post Residential Phase
After cadets graduate from the residential phase, after they have caught up on credits, have accomplished many short term goals and have confidence that they didn’t know existed, they return home to the true trial of their resolve.
They are expected to work with a mentor: someone who is not a relative, someone who will hold them to their action plan and support them as they continue the journey that they began. This phase is a year long. During this time, the mentor reports the graduate’s activities and progress to the case worker back on campus.
The 8 Core Components
While credit recovery is the goal of the students attending, instilling the core components is the goal of the staff. These eight components will stay with the students far longer than the rules of grammar will. They are: academic excellence, service to community, job skills, responsible citizenship, physical fitness, life coping skills, health and hygiene, and leadership/followership.
Small Beginnings in Nevada
BBYCA’s ultimate goal is to graduate 100 students a cycle, 200 a year, but the first class of 22 is an accomplishment Williams is proud of. “Twenty-two came on day zero and we still have all of them. So we are at a 100% retention rate. … It’s not a lot of cadets, but the fact that we’ve not lost any of them is actually pretty remarkable.”
The program is voluntary and so the students always have a choice to remain or not. The first couple of weeks are the hardest as they adjust to the rigors of the quasi-military style school. The campus has the capacity for 150.
“There are a lot of reasons we started off small,” Williams said, “a lot of them are related to COVID. Recruiting cadets was a bit of an issue, but also recruiting staff.” A smaller class means less staff. As the academy reaches capacity there will be a need for a larger staff, including the administration, teachers, maintenance and Cadre Team Leaders.
Cadre Team Leaders are the direct supervisors for the cadets. They teach respect, motivate progress, model stress management and mentor change in the cadets. Cadre are responsible for classroom discipline as well.
Williams explained, “So Mr. Secor (one of the Cadre), he got them to where they needed to be, and let’s say Miss Cox, the English teacher, has a discipline issue. She could ask Mr. Secor to come get said cadet. They may go outside and flip tires or they may just have a conversation about what’s going on. Either way the idea is to return them to class.”
While most of the staff is new to the program, a few are seasoned professionals. The program began in 1993. Williams got in on the ground floor.
“I was a semester shy of graduating from Texas A&M,” she said. As she considered changing her career path from marine biologist to teacher, she was given an opportunity that would guide her life.
“They were starting this new program on campus. The director at the time said, ‘Come work for me for a time first.’ So I started working for one of the predecessors to this program and I was 24. It’s an amazing thing to see the lights go off, whether that light is where the semi-colon goes or knowing how to wear a uniform properly or how to control your impulses.”
Opportunities for involvement
“I cannot believe how involved the community is here,” Cadre Team Leader Steven Secor said. He came from the Wyoming Program, a program that was 13 years old. The community there barely had a concept of what the academy was. But here “I was in Khoury’s the other day,” he said, “and the lady cashing me out said, ‘I saw they are cadets now, you guys are doing great work.’”
The public can stay informed by joining BBYCA’s Facebook page, Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy. There you can stay up-to-date on the Academy’s milestones and further opportunities.
As part of the 8 Core Components the cadets have weekly community service projects. Anyone who has an opportunity for the cadets may contact program coordinator Lisa Williams at lrwilliams@govmail.state.nv.us or call 775-315-1154.
Because BBYCA is starting small, they have job opportunities. One staff role that needs to be filled is in the Cadre. Cadre Team Leader Secor summed up his job by saying that the key to being a good Cadre is realizing “you have life experience you can share with these cadets and help them make the world a better place, help them make their world a better place. Come interview and give it a try.”
Applicants don’t need military background, “it’s about the mindset and the desire to help. The skill set, we’ll teach you. It’s just the desire, the perseverance; and the thick skin once and a while.”
To apply go to careers.nv.gov and search “Cadre”.
Enrollment for the next cycle is open. If you or an 16- to 18-year-old you know is struggling they can go to the website and start the enrollment process or email Emily McClure at emcclure@govmail.state.nv.us
According to Williams, “The perfect cadet is someone who wants to make a change and wants to get on a more positive track. It doesn’t matter what got them off track or even if they are very far off track.”