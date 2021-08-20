Youth Challenge Academy: How it works, how it helps

“We like to use the phrase disproportionately affected by risk factors,” Emily McClure, the program’s RPM (Recruitment, Placement and Mentoring) coordinator, said. “That can mean anything from they’ve fallen in to the wrong crowd and they are heading down a negative path or something as simple as they’ve moved all over the U.S. and they are constantly the new kid.”

This phase ends with a ceremony where each candidate is given dog tags and officially become cadets.

20-Week Residential Phase

During the residential phase, the focus for cadets is academics. They attend classes with the goal to get caught up in their credits to get back on track. Elko County School District teachers guide them in the basics: English, math, science and social studies. Because each cadet is behind in credits a special credits recovery class is also in the schedule. The whole program is designed to have the cadets ready to go home caught up and able to advance.

At BBYCA, the cadets will graduate with 5 ½ credits from Great Basin College to start their undergraduate career. They will also be attending OSHA training, they will be food-handler certified, CPR, first aid, and AED certified and they will have completed the Dave Ramsey Foundations in Personal Finance course.