Youth sports resume this week in Elko, Spring Creek

"We want to thank NYSA and Guy Hobbs, president of Nevada Youth Soccer Association, for working day and night with elected officials to help return us to play as well."

Eureka County Commissioner JJ Goicoechea was also instrumental, Bahr added.

"JJ Goicoechea was a tremendous help to youth sports statewide," she said. "His efforts should not go unrecognized."

According to the NNYSA's website, coaches, referees and other volunteers must undergo a COVID-19 test before the start of the season.

Players are also subjected to temperature checks prior to each game by referees. Any spectators not associated with the teams but who may step onto the field must fill out a screening survey found on the organization's website.

The organization has also outlined coronavirus protocols such as providing disinfectants, masks and screening sheets at each field.