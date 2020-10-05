Youth sports resume this week in Elko, Spring Creek

ELKO – Gov. Steve Sisolak is allowing organized youth sports to resume, a decision that was met with gratitude by one of Elko County's soccer clubs.
Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association league president Jessie Bahr issued a statement thanking Sisolak for returning kids to the soccer field.
"There is a lot that went into getting this press conference to happen," Bahr said. "NNYSA here locally has been working with Nevada Youth Soccer, LEAP, the Governor, and county officials to allow us to have games."
NNYSA has approximately 600 children signed up for the fall, with teams ranging from the Mini-Kickers to a high school-level group. Usually, about 1,000 players sign up for spring play.
The announcement on Friday afternoon "almost didn't happen," Bahr said, adding that Sisolak "stuck his neck out" to bring back youth sports.
"Regardless of your political stance, credit should be given where credit is due. [Sisolak] stuck his neck out for youth and NNYSA here locally to get this done before there could no longer be a fall season, and we appreciate that," Bahr said.
Bahr also thanked the NNYSA's overseeing organization, Nevada Youth Soccer Association, and its president Guy Hobbs for their efforts in getting teams on the field for the season.
"We want to thank NYSA and Guy Hobbs, president of Nevada Youth Soccer Association, for working day and night with elected officials to help return us to play as well."
Eureka County Commissioner JJ Goicoechea was also instrumental, Bahr added.
"JJ Goicoechea was a tremendous help to youth sports statewide," she said. "His efforts should not go unrecognized."
According to the NNYSA's website, coaches, referees and other volunteers must undergo a COVID-19 test before the start of the season.
Players are also subjected to temperature checks prior to each game by referees. Any spectators not associated with the teams but who may step onto the field must fill out a screening survey found on the organization's website.
The organization has also outlined coronavirus protocols such as providing disinfectants, masks and screening sheets at each field.
NNYSA asks players to use their own equipment and avoid sharing. The game balls and other equipment will be wiped down at breaks and after the game, with parents asked to clean and disinfect equipment and uniforms after leaving the field.
During play, coaches and players are not required to wear masks. However, coaches who are not actively coaching, spectators and attendees are required to wear face coverings. The mandate does not apply to children between the ages of 2 and 9 years old and those who cannot wear one due to medical reasons or a disability.
Spectators are not required to undergo temperature checks but must adhere to social distancing on the sidelines and stand on white dots that are distanced six feet apart. NNYSA recommends people do not congregate before or after games.
All teams are required to leave the field immediately after their games conclude, and other players and their parents awaiting their games must stay away from the playing fields or wait in a vehicle until the area is cleared.
NNYSA launches its four-week season on Oct. 8 for some teams, with other teams scheduled to resume play on Oct. 9 and 10 at locations in Elko and Spring Creek.
