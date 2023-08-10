ELKO — For this year’s annual “You’ve been Luked” fundraising campaign, NextHome Infinity Realty has decided to focus on Canine Companions.

Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so their clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. They provide service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities and facilitate dogs to professionals working in the healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings. Since their founding in 1975, the dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to their clients.

Canine Companions is committed to serving all consumers with disabilities. They are strongly committed to ensuring that any individual who can benefit logistically or by improved quality of life from their services is reached as part of their mission. They are focused at managing the intersectionality of all communities they do, and conserve with their mission, leaving no one out who can benefit from their services or membership in the community.

Since 1975, they’ve had 7,454 graduate teams placed; 413 working dog teams were placed in just 2022. They have 4,700 active volunteers nationwide, 1,292 volunteer puppy raisers and 138 volunteer breeder caretakers.

For more information go to www.canine.org.

Thanks to everyone who participated in fundraising, the agents were able to raise $725 this year, having NextHome Infinity Realty match it for a grand total of $1450.

Contributors included Melinda Mott, Dorothy Hull and Katie Richardson of Ameriprise Financial; Clif and Cindy Raymond; Linda Staudt; Tim Avery; Matt and Lora McCarty; John and Heather Sorensen; Luxe Medical Spa; Marie Manning of Intentional Image Consulting; Lynne Myrick of New American Funding; NextHome Realtor Kristina Garcia-Drake; Shane and Jennifer Johnsmeyer; Dr. Guzman; Teresa Reynolds; West and Jenn Pr long Preece; Kathy Pugh; and Creyion Spencer.

Anyone interested in participating in “You’ve Been Luked” June 2024 may contact 777-738-4663.