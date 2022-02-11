Yuck: Downtown business owners want to see action on waste, safety issues

ELKO – Walking downtown on a Sunday morning in the 400 block of Railroad Street can be a very eye-opening and stomach-turning adventure. Some days the resulting trash, bodily waste and lack of public respect is overwhelming.

The problem has gotten bad enough that the City of Elko’s Redevelopment Agency this week discussed what to do about health and safety issues in public spaces.

“I requested this item be on the agenda because I feel like it has going on long enough,” said architect and downtown business owner Catherine Wines.

Images of safety and cleanliness issues downtown were broadcast on screen at City Hall. These included broken glass, blood and vomit on a building storefront, human excrement, built-up trash, a city light without fixtures, and other images of human-produced filth.

Wines owns the Taber Building and all photos were taken near the building on Railroad Street.

She quoted how Alexander Hamilton laid out the rules of taxes and government responsibility in the “Federalist Papers.”

“There is an agreement between the people who pay taxes and the government for providing the most basic services,” Wines said. “The most basic of those is safety, and right now I feel like the City of Elko is not living up to that agreement.”

“I almost stepped in human waste and that was my last straw.”

Wines cited “The Broken Windows Theory,” which states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment that encourages other criminal acts, including serious offenses. Policing methods that target minor crimes like vandalism, public drinking, jaywalking and loitering help create an atmosphere of lawfulness.

“It’s something that has been tried and worked countless times,” she said.

Wines also pointed out that she felt embarrassed when leading a mural tour for the mayor of Twin Falls because of built-up trash in the alley between Railroad and Idaho streets where a majority of the murals are located.

“If you all went down there and walked around I hope you would be embarrassed.”

Wines displayed a suggested agreement between the City and taxpayers, including a plea to ask how private citizens can help.

“We don’t want to live like this anymore. Something has to be done.”

“It is unfortunate that your neighbors don’t have the same values as you do,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “You said in your testimony that a lot of the patrons just don’t care. Unfortunately, this isn’t something that is new down there. It has existed for a very long time.”

City Councilman Clair Morris, who is a former police chief, said he thinks the City and police department have done a lot to clean up the area. When he walked that beat it was much worse.

“As far as having an officer there every hour, you don’t see cops down there until after two o’clock because that is when they are there. Nothing good happens after midnight,” he said. “We have been taught that as kids and it’s true. We need to hold the businesses that aren’t compliant to it. Make them clean it up. If they are not doing it, then we need to go in and hammer them and look at their liquor licenses if that is where it is coming from.”

Morris said he is a runner and when he runs he sees this problem all over town, not just downtown.

“It’s just disgusting.”

The mayor and council talked about the potential of having Wines submit a formal complaint to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health to see if they can assess the area.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson discussed the part-time code enforcement officer now employed by the city.

“If we don’t get formal complaints we don’t know to go follow up on it, so we need to do that and the code enforcement officer can generate some evidence that we can forward to City Council in the event of a liquor license consideration and things like that.”

Elko City Police Chief Ty Trouten mentioned that the police department averages 34 calls per shift.

“We don’t sit or patrol a whole lot during the daytime. At nighttime there is a lot of police presence down there because we are waiting for the fights and the mayhem that starts about midnight and goes until about three or four in the morning until the bars shut down.”

“I will take the opportunity to point out to the Council that one of the considerations we have talked about that could aid this is a last call ordinance,” he said. “Yes, it creates differential with the casinos, but casinos do typically have their own security staff. And shut the bars down before people are so drunk that people are even less considerate of their community, and send them home early. I know it would create a huge difference for us.”

Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin said she has been working with NV Energy to fix the broken light in the downtown corridor, saying it is a very slow process.

“We will continue to put the pressure on them to get those lights fixed.”

Keener suggested Wines contact the Downtown Business Association to see if that is another good place to start.

“Ask if they have a group of bar owners,” Keener said. “I am sure the responsible ones that run good establishments — Ogi’s, Machi’s — there are many others in that area who would probably be in favor of having some cutoff time, a last call.”

“It’s good that this is on the council’s radar and we will be thinking about potential solutions, as well,” Keener said.

“Can we keep this on the agenda?” Wines asked. What has happened in the past is, “Yeah, we are going to try to do something,” and “Thanks for bringing this to our attention,” and then it stops and nothing ever really happens. If you want to affect change you go to the problem area that is downtown.”

“I am in favor of that,” Keener said.

Nevada Assemblyman and Elko property owner John Ellison said the problem is not just the downtown area.

“Every time I go to lunch, I don’t care where I go, I get out of my car and pick up garbage and put it in the dumpster. Every day, broken glass,” he said. “You wouldn’t believe the garbage I pick up. People think I’m crazy because I am carrying that stuff, ‘You’re going to get diseases.’ You know, it’s called being clean.”

“I have people go out and sweep our parking lot (Ellison Electric) every morning. The problem is the businesses. If you look these guys, they are over serving them. We get out there in the morning when it’s cold and frozen, you can’t wash them down. All you can do is clean up the mess of vomit. They are allowing people to get in cars drunk and, eventually, they are going to kill a lot of people. You should see how they are driving up and down Fifth Street in the afternoons. It’s bad.

“I am really upset with the County because every time somebody gets arrested for doing damage to a building and they have to do restitution. Do you know how much they pay the businesses? Zero. I am going to ask the County and the DA and say if you are going to do damage, and whatever you break, destroy or steal, that you have to do community service to clean this town up. ... I can tell you thousands and thousands of dollars in damage in this community, that nobody is being held accountable.

“I had a woman destroy a big, plate glass window because she was mad at her boyfriend and they told her restitution was $1,200 for the window, and she is over there buying booze every day at a liquor store, but she can’t pay one dime for the damage of the window.”

Blohm Jewelers owner Lina Blohn said she agree something needs to be done.

“I am here to really endorse what Catherine has to say and possibly I get a little more passionate because I am out there sweeping my walks and checking my garbage that everybody else in town appears to think they can use, as well,” she said. “... We need to somehow get the message out there that we take pride in our community.”

Blohm said she would like to see more effectiveness from a code enforcement officer.

“In two weeks we will have a bridal walk. ... It’s our responsibility to make it a pleasant experience.”

“It’s definitely a ‘Tale of Two Cities’ if you look at the downtown corridor on the 400 block of Railroad Street versus the 400 block of Commercial, for sure” Keener said.

—

