Yum Yum – Pastries for pets baked fresh in Elko

ELKO – A passion for producing goodies for their own furry family recently turned into a business. The owners of Yum Yum Healthy Pet Treats and More have been baking with abandon since they started their home-based business this September.

“We bake for our own dogs and cats,” said co-owner Bobbie Brandon.

“We are doing Christmas cakes, cookies and doughnuts,” she said. “We do birthday cakes. If you send a picture of your dog, we will put a face to it.”

They also do everyday treats, basic birthday cakes, gift baskets and stockings for the holidays.

Their products are organic and mostly grain free. They post the ingredients on the label for each product.

“Is there anything they (the pet) cannot have? That’s the first thing we ask,” Bobbie said. “Then we ask them the flavors that they want in the cakes or cupcakes unless it’s something basic we make. Everything is unsweetened.”

“I help with the cooking and prep work,” said husband and business partner Mike Brandon.

The two of them have always loved pets. Mike once lived on a small farm.

Bobbie and Mike have enrolled in a number of upcoming events, including the Winter Wonderland (Fairgrounds, Nov. 20 and 21), Hockey Association (Igloo, Nov. 27) the Christmas Bazaar (Elko Convention Center, Dec. 4 and 5), The Snowflake Festival (Dec. 11, downtown) and they will also set up a Christmas tree during Festival of Trees.

Izzy, the couple's rescue dog, is delighted with the new business venture.

“She isn’t getting fat because [the treats] are all sugar free and healthy,” Bobbie said.

So far, the business has been very popular in the community. People enjoy posting pictures of their pets with their birthday cakes on Facebook, according to Bobbie.

“I got my pups some cupcakes for their birthdays and they couldn’t eat them fast enough!” wrote Hauna Hunter on Facebook, showing photos of her black dogs greedily eyeing a cupcake.

“Some dogs are very finicky and won’t eat certain treats,” Mike said. “We’ve been very fortunate that every treat we’ve given dogs they have eaten.”

They’ve even made treats for Sheldon, a local hedgehog, who is shown happily snapping one up on their social media site.

