Zander: Officers not involved in mask enforcement

ELKO – Mask mandates in schools will not be enforced through law enforcement, according to Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander.

In a statement released on Friday, Zander addressed an allegation made by a parent.

“The school district has been made aware of a false accusation in which a school resource officer prevented students from attending school for not wearing face coverings,” Zander said.

He explained that School Resource Officers, comprised of Elko Police Department officers and Elko County Sheriff’s deputies, will not enforce masks on campuses. The responsibility falls to principals or vice principals.

“Law enforcement is not in charge of enforcing face-covering policies in schools,” he said. “It is the site administrators’ responsibility to enforce student conduct policies, and our SROs are in compliance with this policy.”

Since the mandates were activated, the school district has been “in very close contact with schools regarding student conduct and has received no reports of issues resulting from the mask mandates,” Zander continued.

Several schools throughout Elko County with Covid-19 outbreaks of more than 10 students require masks and maintaining social distancing of three feet.