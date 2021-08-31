 Skip to main content
Zander returns as interim superintendent
Zander returns as interim superintendent

ELKO – A former Elko County schools superintendent is stepping into his old office again.

Jeff Zander was appointed to fill the vacant interim superintendent of schools position after a three-year absence from the district.

“Welcome back aboard, Mr. Zander,” said trustee Teresa Dastrup after she and trustee Ira Wines unanimously approved a motion made by Wines to appoint him Tuesday evening.

Jeff Zander speaks to the Elko Daily Free Press on Aug. 31 after being appointed interim superintendent of the Elko County School District.

Zander submitted a letter of interest to the Elko County School District on Monday, expressing “my interest in filling the vacant Interim Superintendent of Schools position.”

“I am passionate about the success of our district, our students, and the communities we serve,” Zander wrote.

After his appointment he thanked the board for the opportunity to serve and stated his desire to rebuild the relationship between the school district and community with a focus on transparency.

“I am more than happy to help you,” he said.

His entry comes less than three weeks after Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith stepped back from interim duties and five school board members resigned their positions.

Smith had been appointed to serve in place of Dr. Michele Robinson, who suddenly resigned on June 22. She had served as superintendent for one year of her three-year contract.

Trustees Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler resigned on Aug. 12. Six days later, Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt and Candace Wines followed. Each submitted brief letters, resigning from their posts immediately without explanation.

Zander said he had been “following the news” and reached out to fill the position.

A 31-year administrative veteran of the Elko County School District, Zander served as superintendent from 2010 to 2018 when he retired.

Since his retirement, he formed Zander Consulting LLC and has been “working with school districts throughout Nevada providing consulting services relating primarily to SB543 and the implications of the Pupil Centered Funding Plan.”

His services were extended back to Elko County when he provided management and accounting services related to the school district’s 2022 tentative budget.

Dastrup and Ira Wines also interviewed potential candidates for districts 1 and 2 on Tuesday.

Candidates for District 1 include Kelly Moon, Tiffany Pusley and Nicole Bowers. District 2 candidates are Brent Goulding and Dr. Joshua Byers.

Jeff Zander

Jeff Zander smiles Tuesday evening after being named interim superintendent of the Elko County School District.

 Toni Milano
Jeff Zander - Interim Superintendent - Aug. 31, 2021

