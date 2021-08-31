Zander returns as interim superintendent

ELKO – A former Elko County schools superintendent is stepping into his old office again.

Jeff Zander was appointed to fill the vacant interim superintendent of schools position after a three-year absence from the district.

“Welcome back aboard, Mr. Zander,” said trustee Teresa Dastrup after she and trustee Ira Wines unanimously approved a motion made by Wines to appoint him Tuesday evening.

Zander submitted a letter of interest to the Elko County School District on Monday, expressing “my interest in filling the vacant Interim Superintendent of Schools position.”

“I am passionate about the success of our district, our students, and the communities we serve,” Zander wrote.

After his appointment he thanked the board for the opportunity to serve and stated his desire to rebuild the relationship between the school district and community with a focus on transparency.

“I am more than happy to help you,” he said.

His entry comes less than three weeks after Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith stepped back from interim duties and five school board members resigned their positions.