Zander's contract with school district finalized

ELKO – Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander will lead the school district for the next nine months or until a new superintendent is found, according to a contract approved by the board of trustees.
Zander's contract ends June 10, 2022 "or upon the hiring of a full-time Superintendent by the District Board of Trustees, whichever is sooner." He is serving as an independent contractor through Zander Consulting LLC.
As a consultant to the school district, Zander stepped in earlier this year to assist Central Office after the death of Director of Financial Services Jerri Norton. He also represented the school district for discussions related to the pupil-centered funding plan.
The original contract for consulting services was amended for Zander's current appointment as interim superintendent on Aug. 31 by the board of trustees. He noted he added professional liability insurance to the contract for this position.
Zander served as superintendent for eight and a half years before retiring in 2018, spending more than 31 years in the school district. Prior to being superintendent he was a financial administrator.
One of his reasons for returning was to help the two-member board of Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines reconstitute the board following five resignations last month. Plus, he would assist them in "educating them on their roles and hopefully calm some of the people down in regards to transparency," he explained.
"I'm more than happy to do that," Zander said. "It's been a whirling dervish the last week or so, getting back into the swing of things."
Dastrup and Wines unanimously approved Zander's contract, and they emphasized that the procedures taken by the board had been reviewed by the district's legal counsel of Wilson Barrows Salyer & Jones to ensure it was a lawful action under Nevada Revised Statutes.
"Our legal counsel has gone over this [contract and agenda item] extensively," Wines said. "We are not breaking the law. This is completely legal."
Dastrup agreed, stating that the district needed leadership immediately instead of waiting weeks or months for a reconstituted board to fill the superintendent position afterward.
"I'm glad to have Mr. Zander willing to help us in the district as we are in need at the moment," Dastrup said. "We wouldn't want to wait around until we're able to fill the board and then find a superintendent because we need leadership, and I'm grateful to have Jeff here to do that."
Since returning, Zander organized a capital improvement and tax rate public forum that was held Tuesday. He also stated the district will release Covid-19 information weekly, looking at the actions as "opportunities to continue transparency."
"I want to tell everybody in the public, if you have questions or concerns about this district give me a call, because I'll sit down, talk about it and hopefully, I can provide the background as to why we're making those decisions," he said.