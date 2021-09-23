Zander's contract with school district finalized

"I'm more than happy to do that," Zander said. "It's been a whirling dervish the last week or so, getting back into the swing of things."

Dastrup and Wines unanimously approved Zander's contract, and they emphasized that the procedures taken by the board had been reviewed by the district's legal counsel of Wilson Barrows Salyer & Jones to ensure it was a lawful action under Nevada Revised Statutes.

"Our legal counsel has gone over this [contract and agenda item] extensively," Wines said. "We are not breaking the law. This is completely legal."

Dastrup agreed, stating that the district needed leadership immediately instead of waiting weeks or months for a reconstituted board to fill the superintendent position afterward.

"I'm glad to have Mr. Zander willing to help us in the district as we are in need at the moment," Dastrup said. "We wouldn't want to wait around until we're able to fill the board and then find a superintendent because we need leadership, and I'm grateful to have Jeff here to do that."

Since returning, Zander organized a capital improvement and tax rate public forum that was held Tuesday. He also stated the district will release Covid-19 information weekly, looking at the actions as "opportunities to continue transparency."