Zero new COVID-19 cases in northeastern Nevada over weekend

ELKO -- Elko County reported no additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Dr. Bryce Putnam’s team received the remainder of the results for the community-based testing event over the weekend and will be contacting those who participated and have not yet received results.

Anyone who has not received results by the end of the day Monday may call 775-748-0204.

Elko County has seen a total of 27 confirmed (both PCR and antibody tests). Eight are still active, 18 have recovered and one has died.

There have been no new cases in Humboldt or Lander counties over the past six days. Humboldt’s total stands at 78 cases, and Lander’s at 21 cases.

There have been three confirmed cases in White Pine County and none in Eureka County.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Elko County residents with symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider or call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 775-777-2507 or text or email covid19@elkocountynv.net.