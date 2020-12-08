Zero Suicide of Elko County receives donation

ELKO -- Zero Suicide of Elko County received a $5,000 donation Friday morning courtesy of the organizers of the Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show.
Event organizer Jeff Remington was joined by others involved in the annual car show and Elko Mayor Reece Keener to hand over the check to the nonprofit at the Elko Convention Center.
“Zero Suicide is a foundation very dear to our hearts Remington said. "Suicide thoughts and tendencies a lot of times are not addressed or recognized until it is too late."
The 10th annual Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show took place last September at the convention center parking lot after receiving approval from the Elko City Council to host the event.
“This year being our 10th annual Rides & Rods Car Show we did things a little different and decided to auction off a big piston customized by Patzer Fabrication,” Remington said. “Kelly Patzer made a nice stand for it, welded the rod so it wouldn’t move and then put a custom pearl paint on it.”
Patzer then donated the piston to Rides & Rods to be auctioned off during the show's awards ceremony as a way to raise money for charity.
“Our mayor, Reece Keener, was the highest bidder at a $1,000, then Rene Cordova out of Utah said he would match it to help out the cause,” Remington said. “Rides & Rods also put in another $1,000. We are giving a check to Zero Suicides of Elko for the amount of $5,000 to help them in our community with education and support which is needed more than ever now in our trying times.”
A painting by Kristen Nichols was also donated to be auctioned off during the event. It raised $850, which was donated to Zero Suicides of Elko County after the car show. The large novelty check presented Friday was donated by Print N' Copy Center of Elko.
Zero Suicide of Elko County Director Nick Dalby said the donation means a lot to the nonprofit organization.
“We are trying to bring this awareness to everybody and this money is just going to help,” he said Friday. “Suicide impacts everybody, it doesn’t even have to be close to you, it is going to impact you.”
Dalby said the organization is a part of the “Mayor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide,” which is a national program founded in 2017 to bring more awareness to veteran suicide.
The Elko Daily Free Press reported in September that there were 13 suicides in Elko County in 2019 as well as multiple suicide attempts, overdoses, and psychiatric emergencies.
According to the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in the state, with one person dying by suicide every 13 hours.
Nevada is also the only U.S. state to decrease its suicide rate between 1999 and 2016, with all other states actually showing an increase during that same time.
There is help available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression. The 24-hour National Suicide Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255.
