Zero Suicide of Elko County receives donation

ELKO -- Zero Suicide of Elko County received a $5,000 donation Friday morning courtesy of the organizers of the Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show.

Event organizer Jeff Remington was joined by others involved in the annual car show and Elko Mayor Reece Keener to hand over the check to the nonprofit at the Elko Convention Center.

“Zero Suicide is a foundation very dear to our hearts Remington said. "Suicide thoughts and tendencies a lot of times are not addressed or recognized until it is too late."

The 10th annual Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show took place last September at the convention center parking lot after receiving approval from the Elko City Council to host the event.

“This year being our 10th annual Rides & Rods Car Show we did things a little different and decided to auction off a big piston customized by Patzer Fabrication,” Remington said. “Kelly Patzer made a nice stand for it, welded the rod so it wouldn’t move and then put a custom pearl paint on it.”

Patzer then donated the piston to Rides & Rods to be auctioned off during the show's awards ceremony as a way to raise money for charity.