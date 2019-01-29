ELKO — The smell of smoke, roasting meat, toasted pine nuts and simmering beans wafted through the air as National Cowboy Poetry Gathering participants mingled during a spit cooking workshop Jan. 29.
For the workshop, John and Kathy Lemich demonstrated at their home some of the cooking styles performed at their restaurant, Machi’s Saloon & Grill.
Originally scheduled for a local church, the event moved to the couple’s house because “it’s just easier,” John Lemich said. His backyard is set up with a grill, camp stove and roasting area; inside, Irish coffees line a bar and a long table is set up in the garage.
John Lemich learned how to cook meat on a spit from his grandfather and continues the family tradition in Elko, where he has lived since his early 20s. In addition to owning the restaurant, the couple offers catering and hosts backyard gatherings for family and friends.
This group of friends, some old and some newfound, learned how to cook chicken on the grill with a spit, season various meats and prepare stuffed apples for dessert.
While she waited for the main course, Sue Smith of Reno cracked the husk of a pine nut coated in salt for a snack. The Reno resident is a repeat gathering guest who says she returns “for the fun of it and watching John cook and learning all his tricks and meeting people from all over the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.