After 119 days, state lawmakers awoke Monday to the last day of the 2019 legislative session and multiple high-profile bills left to deal with before the session closed out at midnight, including final approval of the two-year budget, a major K-12 funding overhaul and approving a controversial extension of the state’s payroll tax.
But the last day of the legislative session is notorious for last-minute surprises; Already on Monday, portions of a left-for-dead tenants rights bill were amended into another measure on summary evictions, and millions of extra dollars in spending added in at the last minute.
Much of Monday’s drama came over the vote on SB551, which would extend an expiring payroll tax rate indefinitely with the expected $98 million in revenue directed to school safety and funds for teacher raises. Senate Republicans opposed the bill, saying it should require a two-thirds majority to pass and have threatened a lawsuit if it’s signed by the governor.
Here’s a look at what else is moving forward on the last day of the Legislature:
WHAT CHANGED
SB151: Evictions and tenant rights
Portions of Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela’s bill establishing various rights for tenants were revived and amended into a bill limiting use of summary convictions during an early-morning conference committee.
Sponsored by Democratic Sen. Julia Ratti, SB151 adds limits and minimum time period before an individual can be served an action for a summary eviction, and was passed on party lines in both the Senate and Assembly.
But in a conference committee early Monday, two provisions of Cancela’s bill were revived — limiting late fees on rental payments to 5 percent of monthly rent, and requiring a person who is evicted be given an opportunity to obtain personal effects from their former dwelling within five days of eviction.
Cancela’s original bill, SB256, was staunchly opposed by real estate interests and developers who said the measure would raise rents and unfairly target landlords. The bill passed out of the Senate on a narrow 11-10 vote and failed to move forward in the Assembly.
SB501: Extra appropriations
Several million dollars in additional spending not included in the state’s budget were added early Monday to a bill that already allocated $1 million to relocate the National Atomic Testing Museum.
The appropriations include $1 million to the Reno Rodeo Association for the advance planning and schematic design of a master plan to “rehabilitate, repair, renovate and improve” the Reno-Sparks Livestock Center.
WHAT PASSED
Both the Senate and the Assembly finished their main legislative responsibilities — passing a two-year budget — early Monday afternoon.
The Senate voted unanimously to advance three budget bills — the capital improvements project, state worker pay and appropriations bills — early Monday afternoon, sending them to the governor’s desk. The Assembly also voted to pass SB553, the authorization budget bill.
The bills will now head to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s desk for his signature.
SB557: Campaign finance overhaul
A bill that aims to require more reporting and greater transparency in campaign finance reporting passed the Senate unanimously, but after Democrats knocked down a Republican-backed amendment that would create even more reporting requirements and ban contributions made in cash.
Sponsored by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and introduced just two days earlier, the bill would require any organization that contributes more than $10,000 to political candidates to file annual reports with the secretary of state’s office detailing each contribution over $100 and cumulative total under $100. It also prohibits candidates from paying themselves a salary out of campaign donations and clarifies “personal use” expenses that cannot be paid out of campaign dollars.
Republican Sens. Heidi Gansert and Keith Pickard introduced an amendment Sunday to ban cash donations to political campaigns and requiring quarterly as opposed to annual reporting from campaign donors while lowering the reporting requirement down from $10,000 to $1,000. But Democratic lawmakers opposed the amendment, citing concerns that it could limit political speech. Current Federal Election Commission rules set a $100 limit on any cash donations to a federal political campaign.
SB80: Handle With Care Program
Assembly members voted 41-0 to pass SB80, which calls for a Handle With Care Program within the state’s Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment. Law enforcement officers would be required to notify the program if a child has experienced a traumatic event, including domestic violence, the death of a family member or the arrest of a parent.
The program then relays that information to the appropriate point person at the child’s school, who responds to the child’s needs according to their training.
SB448: Affordable housing tax credits
The Assembly gave the green light to a measure that authorizes up to $10 million every fiscal year in transferable tax credits for developers working on low-income, affordable housing projects.
The credit is expected to spur development of 600-800 new affordable housing units each year, according to Democratic bill sponsor Sen. Julia Ratti.
SB544: Patient Protection Commission
The Assembly voted unanimously to approve a bill to create a Patient Protection Commission, one of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s legislative priorities.
The commission will be charged with a top-to-bottom review of the state’s health-care system. It will be composed of 11 industry representatives and patient advocates appointed by the government and allowed to establish subcommittees to review major health-care topics in the state, including prescription drug affordability and access to care issues.
The commission will be granted two bill draft requests for the next legislative session and will have only an advisory role with no regulatory teeth.
The measure passed the Senate unanimously last month and will now head to Sisolak’s desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.