This week, Kate Marshall, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, and Zach Conine, the Democratic candidate for state treasurer, announced plans for a tour of rural Nevada where they will unveil their plan to Build a Better Nevada.
With stops in Elko, West Wendover, Winnemucca, Fernley, Hungry Valley, Fallon and Virginia City, the trip will consist of town hall events with educators, faith-based leaders, local elected officials, veterans, and small-business owners. These bipartisan events will focus on local issues like improving public schools, increasing higher education opportunities for rural students, and developing the workforce needed to create and retain jobs in rural Nevada.
“During my time as state treasurer, I made it a point to visit every corner of our great state to listen to the needs of our rural communities,” Marshall said. “As Nevada’s next lieutenant governor, I’ll be focused on improving our education system and building an economy that looks out for the middle class.”
“Every person in Nevada should have the opportunity to invest in a better life for their families,” Conine said. “As the next state treasurer, I’m looking forward to finding bipartisan solutions that increase opportunities for all Nevadans.”
All events will be open to the media, and all members of the public are encouraged to attend regardless of their political party registration. Build a Better Nevada is a bipartisan effort for all Nevadans.
Friday, Aug. 31
What: Town hall with teachers, pastors, local elected officials and small business owners
Where: The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center | 1795 Ruby View Drive Elko, NV 89801
When: 1:30 PM
What: Voter registration barbecue and town hall with Mayor Daniel Corona and City Councilmembers Izzy Gutierrez and Jasie Holm.
Where: Scobie Park | West Wendover, NV 89883
When: 6:00 PM
Saturday, Sept. 1
What: Town hall with teachers from the Humboldt County School District and representatives from the Humboldt County Chamber of Commerce
Where: Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca | 1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca, NV 89445
When: 2:00 PM
Sunday, Sept. 2
What: Town hall with teachers from the Lyon County School district, local elected officials and small business owners
Where: Fernley Out-of-town Park | Fernley, NV 89408
When: 1:30 PM
