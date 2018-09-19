ELKO — “MERV-1” joined the Elko County Ambulance Service in September.
The Major Emergency Response Vehicle is a heavy duty, 36-foot bus designed to respond to mass casualty events.
The vehicle has the capacity to transport up to 18 patients safely and securely with in-transit medical treatment capabilities. Each litter is equipped with oxygen, linens and isolation gear.
The white bus also can serve as a base for incident command or triage, and a rehabilitation center for firefighters. MERV-1 is equipped with an onboard generator, solar panel and a power storage system for lighting. The bus also contains three radios for statewide, county and interoperability.
The Eureka County Commission donated the vehicle to the county, and the Elko County board of commissioners accepted the gift Sept. 19.
“We jumped on the opportunity to get this bus,” said Elko County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr, who explained that the previous ambulance fleet would have been strained in the event of a major emergency.
MERV-1 will serve the Elko County and surrounding areas as needed through a mutual aid agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.