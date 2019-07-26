ELKO – The city is purchasing a new truck for the Elko Fire Department, but it will cost more than expected because of recent metal tariffs.
The truck and two other fresh-off-the-line vehicles will provide reliable supplements to the aging fleet, said Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder.
“Unfortunately, we had only budgeted $300,000” for the Type III truck, he said. “There was inflation after the New Year, which was minimal, but the price of metal has gone up. That is why an increase of $31,000 is being requested.”
The vehicle is being purchased through Boise Mobile using a government-to-government national purchasing program.
The new fire engine will replace Engine 54, which is 22 years old.
“Talking with Boise Mobile what is going to happen now is that, since our other truck was in the process from last year of being built, they are going to build them together,” Snyder said. “We will have two new trucks, hopefully, within the next month and a half rolling in to improve our wildland capability and to be of service to the community with our fire protection.”
“I see you are using that H-GAC Purchasing Program and even through that program it has still increased by 10 percent?” asked Mayor Reece Keener.
Snyder explained that the price of metal has gone up due to tariffs.
“We are going to do our best to keep our capital projects in that budget so that this $31,000 offset won’t be coming back to you guys next year when you close out the budget,” Snyder said.
He said both chassis have been ordered and are currently being painted.
“We already had the pre-build done and we are just waiting for this approval and then they will start the process,” Snyder said.
The new vehicles will feature seating for four firefighters, a 500-gallon water capacity and a larger compartment space.
Fire Marshal John Holmes will also receive a new vehicle for professional use. The cost with accessories — including sirens, radio and lights — will be approximately $57,547.
“John, I was actually hoping you would be able to reduce the cost on this to help save some money with the Type III [fire apparatus] that is over budget,” said Elko City Councilman Robert Schmidtlein, laughing.
“You guys just want to see me in a Volkswagen,” Holmes responded in jest.
The old fire marshal’s vehicle will be used as backup for command officers and other needs, according to Holmes.
