Nevada Gold Mines has provided this update following Saturday morning's fatal accident north of Carlin involving a involving a bus carrying miners and a truck hauling ore:
To support those impacted by Saturday’s tragic bus accident, Nevada Gold Mines has established the Miners Support Fund at Nevada State Bank to receive contributions. Donations can be made in person or via mail. Nevada Gold Mines will match all employee contributions made through this process.
Funeral services for our friend and coworker Rocky Witt will be held next Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Elko Conference Center, located at 724 Moren Way, Elko. The viewing will be held from 10- 11 a.m. The service begins at 11 a.m.
Four Nevada Gold Mines employees remain hospitalized. The company continues to provide support for these employees and their families through this difficult time.
The employees and families of all those impacted by this accident remain in our thoughts and prayers. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the local community.
