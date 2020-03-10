Related to this story

Morris retires as undersheriff
Local

ELKO — “It’s a career. It’s not a job. You got to get into it and jump in with both feet,” said Undersheriff Clair Morris, after the Elko Coun…

Businessman bids for school board
Local

ELKO – Robert Leonhardt became the second candidate to file for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, two days after…