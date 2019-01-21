ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri -- A mother whose 2-year-old died after falling from her vehicle Friday afternoon has been charged with first-degree child endangerment by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Ebony Roby, 25, of the 6100 block of Otto Avenue, was being held on a $50,000 bond, St. Louis County Police said Saturday in a news release.
Roby's son, Elijah Roby, died Friday after being hit by a car on Jennings Station Road near Interstate 70, police said. Police have not explained how the child fell from the vehicle.
Elijah was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later declared dead.
The accident was reported at about 4:48 p.m. Friday. After Elijah was hit, his mother picked him up, put him back in her car and drove to a Shell gas station nearby to call 911.
The driver who struck the child cooperated with investigators, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.