2017 National Night Out

Last year's National Night Out visitors wait for a Reach Air helicopter to take off from the Little League field.

 Elko Daily Free Press file photo

ELKO — The 35th annual National Night Out in Elko County, is Aug. 7, 6-9 p.m. at Elko City Park.

“It’s a way for law enforcement and first responders to say hello to the community,” said Annette Kerr, Elko County emergency manager.

There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers, booths, and information on safety.

Plans include a canine demonstration, helicopter landings and the opportunity to see inside an ambulance. 

