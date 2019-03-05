AP
3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal
- Seth Wenig
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wire
- Business
- General News
- Sports
- Religion And Politics
- Religious Issues
- Religion
- Social Affairs
- Social Issues
- National Courts
- Courts
- Judiciary
- Government And Politics
- National Governments
- College Basketball
- Basketball
- College Sports
- Corruption In Sports
- Athlete Recruiting
- Men's College Basketball
- Men's Basketball
- Men's Sports
- Crime
- Fraud And False Statements
As featured on
NEW YORK (AP) — A former Adidas executive and two others who paid families to persuade top college basketball recruits to play for schools sponsored by the shoe brand were sentenced to prison Tuesday by a judge who said he wanted to send a "great big warning light to the basketball world."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Machi's Saloon & Grill
Neff's Diesel Repair & Performance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.