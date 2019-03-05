3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

Amateur basketball league director arrives for court in New York, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Code and two other men were sentenced Tuesday in the widespread college basketball recruiting scandal that has tainted two dozen schools. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tags

As featured on

+7
3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Adidas executive and two others who paid families to persuade top college basketball recruits to play for schools sponsored by the shoe brand were sentenced to prison Tuesday by a judge who said he wanted to send a "great big warning light to the basketball world."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.