I hate to see burned bitterbrush plants, especially in winter. The Range Two Fire burned along the base of the Ruby Mountains and through lower Lamoille Canyon, where it burned some large, mature bitterbrush plants.
In winter’s Ruby Mountains, it is tough to find a more valuable shrub than bitterbrush, also known as antelope-brush or buckbrush. It is highly palatable to livestock, providing quality forage and producing solid fat on animals. Protein content runs from an average of 12 percent in the spring to a respectable 8 percent during winter. Most livestock, including cattle, sheep and goats eat it with gusto, with only horses abstaining. Leaves appear early in spring, making it an important spring forage, and leaves remain on the plant until early winter. Some leaves persist throughout winter.
Even better is the fact that all our large wildlife, including elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope and bighorn sheep, eat it in fall and winter. Mule deer are so dependent on it during fall and winter that their population numbers fluctuate with the amount of available bitterbrush. Jackrabbits eat its new growth, while small mammals eat the seeds. Also, mammals and birds such as sage-grouse use it for cover.
Bitterbrush grows throughout Elko County, generally at slightly higher elevations where it is associated with mountain big sagebrush, piñon pines, junipers, serviceberry and mountain mahogany. It prefers dry, rocky, well-drained soils and is commonly seen on south-facing mountain ridges. Along the Lamoille Canyon road is a perfect setting for this plant.
It is a large shrub from 2 to 6-feet tall, carrying yellow and white flowers that develop into long seeds with tapering points. The hairy leaves are wedge-shaped with the broad edge opposite the attachment divided into three rounded lobes.
It can be confused with tall sagebrush but bitterbrush leaves are greener and lack the sagebrush smell. The leaves are said to have an extremely bitter taste; thus the name.
Bitterbrush is often heavily damaged in a wildfire, although its root system can survive and allow for rapid regeneration. In the lower Lamoille Canyon, burned areas are being seeded by helicopter. Plans are underway for spring, when seedlings will be hand planted to help this valuable shrub return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.