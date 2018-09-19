CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that approximately $32 million in additional federal highway spending authority has been made available for Nevada road projects through redistribution of Federal Highway Administration fiscal year-end funds.
The additional federal spending authority will help preserve state transportation funds to make them available for other road projects throughout the state.
Known as August Redistribution, the FHWA annually reassigns transportation funding authority from states unable to utilize the full amount of funding originally authorized to them, as well as from federal transportation grant and loan programs that were underutilized in the current fiscal year. The funds are then redistributed to states demonstrating projects which are ready-to-go and meet all federal funding requirements. To qualify, NDOT demonstrated that it will fully utilize federal transportation funds authorized to Nevada in fiscal year 2018, as well as demonstrated current projects which fit all requirements for receiving additional federal funding redistribution.
In the last 15 years, NDOT has been able to secure more than $219 million in additional obligation authority and funds for use on vital Nevada transportation projects.
“Our priority at NDOT is to provide a transportation system that keeps Nevada safe and connected, and provide it through the most efficient and responsible use of taxpayer funds,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon explained. “This is a testament to the work of our NDOT financial management staff to make sure that the state continually utilizes all funding available for important transportation projects. We continue putting more federal dollars to work here in Nevada!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.