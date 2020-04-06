Nevada coronavirus deaths continue to rise

ELKO – Gov. Steve Sisolak updated Nevadans on efforts to fight the coronavirus Monday evening as the state recorded its single largest increase in deaths since the first one was reported three weeks ago.
Twelve additional deaths were reported Monday in Nevada, bringing the total to 58.
On Friday, a West Wendover resident became the state’s first reported coronavirus death outside of Clark and Washoe counties.
The woman in her late 50s had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of her death on Friday, according to county officials.
“My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the family,” Mayor Daniel Corona wrote on his Facebook page.
A total of 1,935 people have tested positive in Nevada since the pandemic began, state health officials reported Monday morning.
Elko County’s COVID-19 case total remained at eight, with three of those fully recovered. None of them are hospitalized.
On Saturday, officials in Humboldt County reported two more positive cases, bringing their total to 11. Four of those patients are hospitalized.
Sisolak reported Monday evening that 282 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Nevada, and that FEMA informed him 450 additional ventilators are on their way here.
The White House announced earlier that California would be sharing some of its ventilators with four states, including 100 that will be sent to Nevada.
Sisolak said Nevada’s peak in coronavirus cases should come anytime between the end of this week and mid-June. He urged Nevadans to strictly follow social distancing recommendations.
