ELKO — The Boy Scouts of America is now inviting both boys and girls ages 5-10 years old to join Cub Scouts, the organization announced Aug. 30.
All families are welcomed to participate in Cub Scouts, a program renowned for character-building fun and adventure. Through adventures big and small, Scouting embraces the outdoors and helping communities through service projects, STEM development, and building confidence through a wide range of activities.
“The Nevada Area Council is excited to welcome both boys and girls into Cub Scouting,” said Evan Pollock, senior district executive. “After all, the values of Scouting – being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent – are relevant and important for both boys and girls.”
In Elko and Spring Creek, Cub Scout events will be hosted over the next week, including a recruitment night at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 777 Sage St. in Elko on Wednesday, Sept. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. and another at Spring Creek Elementary Gym, 7 Licht Parkway in Spring Creek on Friday, Sept. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
Pack 52, an all-boys unit, will also be holding their recruitment night on Monday, Sept. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 1559 Sewell Drive in Elko beginning at 5:30 p.m., and they welcome all boys ages 5-10.
Families can now choose to sign up their sons and daughters for Cub Scouts. Each Cub Scout den will be single gender — all boys or all girls. Cub Scout packs, meanwhile, can include any combination of all-boy or all-girl dens. This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single-gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families.
"For years, families in our community have seen how the program builds character and teaches children valuable skills and life lessons that prepare them for success,” said Evan. “The Cub Scout program is designed to make important life lessons, such as physical fitness, problem-solving and emotional growth, fun and memorable for children and families. We are thrilled to make this invaluable program available to boys and girls.”
In advance of the back-to-school season, the Nevada Area Council offered an early adopter program for girls in the community. So far, over 10,000 girls nationwide have joined the Cub Scouts.
For more information, visit www.scouting.org.
