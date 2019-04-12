CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada gun bill that seeks to ban bump stocks has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
The bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui also aims to allow counties to pass stricter firearm laws than those imposed by the state. The Democratic lawmaker escaped the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in which a gunman used bump stocks to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
An Assembly committee approved the measure Friday, but the bill must pass the Assembly and the Senate before heading to the governor.
An amendment sponsored by Jauregui stipulates that a board of county commissioners will be able enact more stringent firearm laws. Unlike the original bill, that power would not be afforded to cities or towns under the amendment.
