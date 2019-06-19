SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new anti-abortion group is launching a push to end all elective abortions in Utah.
Abortion-Free Utah rallied Wednesday at the state capitol to start the effort to ban the procedure and push Planned Parenthood out of the state.
Planned Parenthood CEO Karrie Galloway says her group is a health care provider, and people should have the right to plan their families as they choose.
Meanwhile, the Salt Lake Tribune reports that Republican Utah Sen. Dan McKay is preparing a proposed legislation to ban elective abortions in Utah. He says he's not yet sure if it will have exceptions for rape and incest.
Utah included those exceptions in a ban on abortions after 18 weeks of gestation that was passed this year. Other states have more restrictive bans.
