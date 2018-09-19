ELKO – Subdivision developers would have two options for their projects, including one that doesn’t require a performance guarantee up front, in the latest plan for a revised city subdivision code.
The Elko Planning Commission appointed a working group at the end of a joint workshop on Sept. 18 with Elko City Council to make the changes to the proposed revised code. The revisions would then go to the full commission for public hearings before finally reaching the Elko City Council.
“I thought it was a productive meeting,” Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said on Sept. 19, and City Planner Cathy Laughlin said she thought the joint workshop was “was a very good thing for the city and developers to work together on the subdivision code.”
The working group will include City Manager Curtis Calder or Wilkinson, Laughlin, City Attorney David Stanton, Mayor Chris Johnson, Elko Planning Commission Chairman David Freistoffer and two developers, Scott MacRichie and Robert Capps.
The proposed changes would allow a developer to choose whether to construct a subdivision on a cash basis, with no bonding, and have the subdivision map recorded when the project is completed, or to post performance guarantees and record the subdivision map before completion.
Developers who need to sell lots in advance of subdivision completion to fund the work would need to post the guarantee or bond and have the subdivision map recorded so buyers can be deeded lots.
“We’re going to propose the code allow that option,” Wilkinson said.
Those with the cash to do the work in advance would come to the city for map certification and recording when the subdivision is done, but they can’t sell the lots until then.
Bonding has been an issue at council meetings this year because not all developers posted their performance guarantees before starting subdivisions while current code requires the performance bonds for an engineer’s estimated cost of the development.
Nearer the end of the long meeting, Capps said he was “really happy with the responses and dialogue heard today. I think we’re making progress.”
Performance bonds are an important issue, he said, commenting that it is “music to my ears you are open to two options.”
Realtor James Winer said that if performance guarantees aren’t required up front, developers have a better chance of reacting to any market slowdown.
Laughlin said Sept. 19 that the working group would probably meet within the next two weeks “and look at option A and option B.” They will meet as many times as needed before the revised code goes to the commission.
MacRichie told the council and planners he would like to see changes so a developer didn’t have to record a subdivision map at the beginning of a project.
“It used to be we could get approval without certification of the map,” he said.
There was consensus, however, that developers should have a performance agreement with the city.
“The performance agreement is necessary. It is a contract between the City of Elko and the developer,” Laughlin said Sept. 19.
The developers also agreed they should post 10 percent maintenance bonds at final subdivision approval. Those bonds are refunded at the end of the year, if there are no problems, Wilkinson said.
Another area of interest to developers is whether the new code will allow for early release of portions of a bond as work is completed. Current code does allow for that, Wilkinson said.
MacRichey said the code should be clear “right up front” how a developer can obtain partial release of bonding for certified completion of portions of work “so we can at least expect to get some of our own capital back.”
Developers also raised the timeline issue because the draft code allows 60 days between a developer’s application to the city and a public hearing before the Elko Planning Commission instead of 21 days.
Howard Schmidt of Draper, Utah, who develops subdivisions in Elko, said it already “takes so long to get a subdivision approved,” and the proposed change would just lengthen that time.
Laughlin said on Sept. 19 the working group may opt to change the time to 45 days, but the city needs the leeway because some developers don’t complete their applications accurately, and there isn’t always time for reviews by city staff. The city needs to post the notice in the newspaper in time, as well.
She said at the meeting that the 60 days allows the time, but if all goes well, the developer’s proposal can go before the Elko Planning Commission before then.
Early in the meeting, Stanton told the 27 members of the public in attendance at the Elko Convention Center that he hoped to see a discussion on performance agreements and performance guarantees so the revised code “doesn’t impede development.”
Spencer Desty of California, who has investments in Elko and the West, urged the council and planning commission not to approve changes based on “what ifs” that could lead to creation of something “that sucks the money out of Elko.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.