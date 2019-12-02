Newmont Goldcorp issues production outlook for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Costs applicable to sales are predicted at $750 per ounce in 2020 and between $650 and $750 per ounce in 2021 and 2022, with an improvement to $600 to $700 per ounce in 2023 and 2024.

The predictions also include 1.1 million gold equivalent ounces of copper, silver, lead and zinc in 2020, between 1 million and 2 million ounces in 2021, 1.1 million to 1.3 million ounces in 2022, and 1.3 million to 1.5 million ounces in the following two years.

Newmont Goldcorp stated that attributable development capital guidance is $575 million next year, $500 million to $600 million in 2021, $300 million to $400 million in 2022, $100 million to $200 million the following year and between zero and $100 million in 2024.

This development capital will go toward expansion at Tanami in Australia, the Subika Underground in Ghana, Cerro Negro in Argentina, Musselwhite in Canada, expenditures related to its share of Nevada Gold Mines, and toward studies for future projects, according to the company.