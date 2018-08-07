NNRH donates to Communities In Schools

ELKO – Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada recently received a generous donation of $10,000 from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in support of their Tele-Mental Health Counseling program in Elko County schools.
The significant donation will allow CIS of Northeastern Nevada to continue partnering with the University of Nevada Las Vegas to provide rural communities access to mental health services for any student 12 years of age and up. The crucial program is dedicated to raising awareness for and serving children’s mental health needs.
“Mental health is a vital part of the overall health of our community,” said Steve Simpson, CEO of NNRH. “Communities In Schools is doing wonderful work by connecting local students with counselors to whom they otherwise wouldn’t have access. We are very proud to partner with them in this endeavor.”
CIS of Northeastern Nevada, one of three regional centers operated by CIS of Nevada, serves over 5,000 students in seven Elko County schools. As the sixth largest state affiliate of the nation’s most effective dropout prevention organization, CIS of Nevada provides students with whatever they need in their lives that will make them most successful in the classroom on their way to graduation.
