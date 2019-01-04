Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital rang in 2019 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce, and measuring 19.5 inches, Lincoln Ray Groth was born to Emily and David Groth on Jan. 1 at 7:28 a.m.

The Elko County Cattlewomen presented the Groth family with a gift basket filled with onesies and baby supplies. Spokeswoman Sidney Wintermote stated that the organization has donated a basket for several years now.

“We love babies, and it’s always a pleasure to come celebrate the first baby of each new year,” Wintermote said.

The NNRH Auxiliary also prepared a gift basket to welcome the new arrival. Included were handmade booties and a blanket, as well as a check for $350.00 to purchase further baby supplies.

“We just wanted to help the family celebrate their new little one,” said Auxiliary member Phyllis Anderson. “We volunteer here at the hospital to help brighten up the day of all the patients who come through the doors.”

Cinda Peurala, director of Women’s and Newborn Services at NNRH, stated that the Obstetrics Department was pleased to welcome the “New Year’s Baby,” along with each and every new infant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“It is our privilege to provide a safe, comforting and welcoming environment for our newest and littlest community members,” Peurala said. “Our team of expert clinical staff is dedicated to ensuring that every patient has a positive, healthy experience during this special time.”

Peurala went on to state that NNRH is committed to providing high quality care close to home for new and expecting parents throughout the region.

The NNRH Obstetrics Department offers a series of free prenatal classes and breastfeeding classes throughout the year. Those who are interested in attending may visit www.NNRHospital.com/class or call 775-748-2140.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments