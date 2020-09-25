Nominations sought for Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award

The conservation award consists of a perpetual bronze and wood plaque, on which that year’s recipient's name is added. This award is displayed in NDOW’s public offices, and each winner also receives a smaller version of the award to keep.

The award is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for over 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. Kirch proposed and championed the state wildlife management area concept and was a continuous force for wildlife conservation in Nevada. The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in southern Nevada is also named in his honor. Kirch, of Las Vegas, died in 1989.

All required official conservation award nomination forms are available from the Nevada Department of Wildlife regional offices, or on the web at www.ndow.org. This year's award is for projects that occurred in 2020. To be considered, nominations must be received no later than November 15, 2020.

