Nominations sought for Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award

The state’s Board of Wildlife Commissioners is currently seeking nominations for the 2020 Wayne E. Kirch Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award.
The award is given annually to recipients who have demonstrated significant results towards conservation, management, or enhancement of wildlife. An individual, non-profit organization, outdoor sports club, or business can be nominated for the award. Ron Pierini, of Gardnerville, was 2019’s winner of this award due to his work on Operation Game Thief, Carson Valley Chukar Club and as a long-time Nevada Department of Wildlife hunter education instructor.
Selection of the winning nominee will be made solely from the official conservation award nomination form that are submitted. The following criteria are considered in evaluating nominees:
- Time and depth of commitment to conservation, management, or enhancement of wildlife in the state of Nevada during the current calendar year.
- Influence of the person/project on the public and in presenting positive public relations regarding wildlife conservation in Nevada.
- Quantity and quality of measurable results for wildlife conservation.
- Obstacles, difficulties, and personal sacrifice involved in meeting wildlife conservation goals.
A simple majority of votes from a judging panel that is made up of two wildlife commissioners, Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) staff assigned to the Kirch Award Committee, four judges representing county advisory boards to manage wildlife or outdoor groups, and Marlene Kirch, daughter of former Commissioner Wayne E. Kirch.
The conservation award consists of a perpetual bronze and wood plaque, on which that year’s recipient's name is added. This award is displayed in NDOW’s public offices, and each winner also receives a smaller version of the award to keep.
The award is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for over 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. Kirch proposed and championed the state wildlife management area concept and was a continuous force for wildlife conservation in Nevada. The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in southern Nevada is also named in his honor. Kirch, of Las Vegas, died in 1989.
All required official conservation award nomination forms are available from the Nevada Department of Wildlife regional offices, or on the web at www.ndow.org. This year's award is for projects that occurred in 2020. To be considered, nominations must be received no later than November 15, 2020.
