ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A St. Louis police officer who allegedly killed a colleague last week as they took turns firing a revolver containing a single bullet was booked into jail Monday.
St. Louis Police Officer Nathaniel Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix.
A booking photo of Officer Nathaniel Hendren was released by the department Monday afternoon. He was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of fellow officer Katlyn Alix. His bail was set at $50,000, cash only.
Hendren was on duty but at his house early Thursday with Alix, who was off duty, when they began taking turns pulling the trigger on the revolver while pointing it at each other, according to court documents. Alix was shot in the chest, charges say. Hendren and his partner, who was also there, rushed her to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m.
Hendren had been hospitalized after taking Alix to the hospital following the shooting, according to sources. He head-butted the back window of a police SUV parked at the hospital, sources said. He broke the window and suffered minor injuries to his head, sources said. The booking photo released by police shows Hendren with a blackened left eye.
Sources say police officers took Hendren into custody Monday in his room at SLU Hospital.
He was not present Monday morning when his attorney sought a reduction in bail terms that would let him post 10 percent of the bail to be freed. A decision is expected at a hearing this week. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office said a victim’s family is usually informed and given the opportunity to speak to the court before a decision is made.
Attorney Talmage Newton IV is representing Hendren in the criminal case. He declined to comment Monday but released a statement offering condolences to Alix’s family.
“The death of Officer Katlyn Alix was a tragic accident that has unalterably impacted the lives of everyone involved,” he said in the statement. “I urge the public, as well as members of the police department, to wait until the investigation is complete, and all of the facts have been presented, before coming to any conclusions about what they believe happened that unfortunate morning.”
Alix’s parents have hired a legal team that includes Scott Rosenblum to “ensure that a thorough investigation is performed,” the attorney said. His son Alec Rosenblum and Johnny Simon of the Simon Law Firm are also part of the legal team.
“Certainly, we’re looking into all avenues ... including, potentially, civil litigation,” Scott Rosenblum said. “The family is convinced that with Katlyn’s training, both police and military, there remains a substantial amount of unanswered questions ... questions about the circumstances of the event.”
Hendren and his partner, both 29, were on duty in the city’s 2nd District on Thursday morning but went to Hendren’s house in the 700 block of Dover Street, which is in another police district. The house is about two miles from the southeastern border of the district they were supposed to be patrolling. Under department policy, on-duty officers are required to remain in their assigned districts at all times.
Alix, who was off duty, also went to the home. Shortly before 1 a.m., Hendren took all the bullets out of a revolver and then put one back in. He spun the cylinder, pointed it away and pulled the trigger, according to court documents.
The gun did not fire, court records say. Alix then took the gun, pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger. Hendren then took the gun again and pulled the trigger. This time it fired, striking Alix in the chest, records say.
Hendren and his partner called in the shooting on their police radios at 12:56 a.m. Thursday as they rushed Alix to the hospital. Alix was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 1:07 a.m.
Other details of what happened in the house have not been released. Police Chief John Hayden has not spoken publicly about the shooting since a 2:30 a.m. press conference at the hospital Thursday, though he released a statement praising Alix’s work as an officer later that day.
An autopsy has been performed, but the results will not be available until toxicology results are complete, which can take 12 to 16 weeks, according to the St. Louis medical examiner’s office.
It’s not clear how long Hendren and his partner were at the home during their shift. Some St. Louis police cars are equipped with GPS, but it’s unclear whether the car Hendren and his partner were using on the night of the shooting had it.
“It is still part of the ongoing investigation to determine if the vehicle ... had those capabilities,” said Officer Michelle Woodling, a department spokeswoman.
Hendren and his partner have been described as close friends and frequent partners of Alix while patrolling the 2nd District. The partner’s name has not been released.
Both were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard procedure any time an officer is involved in a shooting. Hendren was suspended without pay Monday, Woodling said. His partner remains on administrative leave.
Department policy requires immediate drug and alcohol testing for officers involved in shootings. Woodling would not say whether the officers in the home were tested.
The “critical incident testing” policy says “drug and alcohol testing shall be conducted as soon as possible but no later than three (3) hours following the incident.”
Alix was a two-year veteran on the force. Hendren has one year of service, and his partner has about two years.
She is survived by her husband, mother, father and sister, the department said. She married a fellow St. Louis police officer in October. He was not among those at the home when she was shot, according to multiple sources.
Alix’s mother, Aimee Chadwick, said her daughter attended Holt High School in Wentzville and spent six years in the Army before joining the city police department. She declined to comment further.
Hendren also had a military background, having served as a Marine, sources said.
A GoFundMe account was set up online by one of Alix’s former partners to help pay for funeral expenses. It had raised about $8,600 Monday, surpassing its $5,000 goal.
Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Kutis Funeral Home, 2906 Gravois Avenue. A prayer service will be at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica.
Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
