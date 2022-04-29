Commentary: Proposed federal asset tax would be terrible for Nevada and America

Our run-away, ravenously-spending federal government has Nevada and American businesses in their sights with a proposed big new tax, levied not just on their revenue, but on the value of their unsold assets. This proposed federal asset tax could hinder investment and new job creation. Hardworking Nevadans need Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and others of our Nevada Washington, D.C. delegation to vocally oppose its inclusion in President Biden’s FY2023 budget plan.

As proposed by President Biden, the federal asset tax would impose a minimum 20 percent tax rate on regular income and the increase in the value of assets during the tax year, impacting only taxpayers who have income and assets that, taken together, exceed $100 million. There are two things dangerously wrong with this plan.

The first is the part about taxing assets, which would include unrealized capital gains. Never has the U.S. government taken illiquid assets from people. Capital gains tax is levied when assets are sold, and their real value is clear. This new tax would have government bureaucrats arbitrarily placing a value on everything from retirement accounts to farmland, and then demanding -- in cash -- 20 percent of that estimated amount. It’s easy to see the disastrous consequences of such a policy.

Owners of family farms and ranches could be forced to sell their holdings to raise enough money to pay the IRS. The rights to innovative technologies could be put on the chopping block as well, as privately held tech companies and manufacturers scraped for cash to avoid defaulting on their tax bills.

While $100 million may sound like a lot of money, this proposed federal asset tax would impact startup entrepreneurs that are only worth that amount on paper, as well as other businesses with high-valued assets, such as land and water.

Why should we believe it will stop there in targeting prospects to tax more? How long will it be before the federal government spends all that new revenue and goes looking for more by dropping the tax threshold to include more taxpayers? Taxes once created don’t disappear and seldom keep from expanding into the pockets of others who government think should be paying more …

Originally, federal income tax -- which was specifically and intentionally levied solely on income, not total assets -- was supposed to be imposed only on high income earners. That’s hardly true anymore. Additionally, the Alternative Minimum Tax was also sold to the American public as a tax on the super-wealthy, but within just a few decades it expanded to include tens of millions of U.S. taxpayers. There is absolutely no reason to think that the relatively small number of individuals targeted with the federal asset tax now will not grow exponentially in coming years.

Nevada has a number of citizens whose business careers have made them wealthy. Some of them run companies and manage agricultural operations that create jobs, support other local businesses, and strengthen the state economy. A federal asset tax could diminish the ability of these job creators to continue growing our state’s economy. It could even force them to consider moving their operations overseas to avoid the crushing tax burden. (Has anyone possibly noticed the downside of depending on offshore supply sources?)

America has lost enough business to foreign countries; we don’t want to lose even more because of an aggressive, unfair tax policy like this one.

That’s why it is so important for Nevada’s Congressional delegation to stand united against President Biden’s proposed tax increase. We need Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto to stand up and speak out on behalf of the workers in our state to make sure the federal asset tax is stopped in its tracks.

Doug Busselman is Executive Vice President of the Nevada Farm Bureau Federation.

