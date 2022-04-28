Dennis Clayson: Famine!

Along with everything else designed to scare us senseless, we now have the media and pundits raising the fear of “food insecurity.”

In today’s world, it is difficult to know what is real and what isn’t. We are now being told how many suspicious fires are destroying food-related processing facilities, and that China has bought up 200,000 acres of American farm land! This revelation is effective because most Americans are innumerate (which isn’t being helped by some educators deciding that equity is more important than mathematics), but 200,000 acres is less than 1/50th of the area of Elko County or about half a percent of Iowa’s farmland.

All that being said, there are few scenarios more frightening to someone who cherishes the American Constitution than the immergence of a true food shortage.

Why? Let’s count the ways.

1. We have a leadership crisis. Congress has an approval rating, which has been as low as 11%. Almost two out of three Americans don’t approve of our president. Other governments have leaders who thought it was a good idea to invade another country, and we have a Chinese leader who is afraid to leave his own country, for good reasons.

2. Bad leaders do dumb things. In economics there is a simple rule: Reality is Not Optional. Dumb leaders universally believe they are smart and, indeed, are so smart they can bend reality anyway they please, or ignore it completely. They can’t.

3. The famous quote from Ronald Reagan is even more true now than when he said it: “The top nine most terrifying words in the English Language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.”

Suppose food shortages did occur. How would our government react?

Take the governments’ reaction to Covid and multiply it by thousands.

Suppose food shortages became substantial. The media shows empty shelves, children who appear hungry, and minorities who can’t afford to buy food. Suppose the media actually finds a person who died of starvation.

Our government would do everything wrong. First, they would ban all advertisements for food and or places that sell food. How could someone actually promote food when people are going hungry?

Our government would nationalize food distribution, then they would nationalize food production. Farmers would still “own” their land, but that would be an illusion.

Radical groups would promote the idea that some are hungry because other people “hoarded food.” In other words, people who prepared for an emergency would be blamed for the shortages. “Hoarders” could be made into the Jews who were blamed for the problems of pre-war Germany.

With the government’s heavy hand on all food enterprises, the shortages would go on and on, and the “emergency powers” of the government would extend perhaps forever.

Thomas Sowell wrote an excellent book called "Basic Economics." It contains an analysis of how to minimize the length of food shortages by using actual historical examples. In reality, free markets handle famines, food shortages, and even food insecurity better than any other method.

But Dr. Sowell issues a warning. The proper response would, “…require either a public familiar with basic economics or political leaders willing to risk their careers to do what needed to be done.” Neither is likely.

As our White House has already demonstrated, some political leaders hate shortages being cured.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

